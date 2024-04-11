B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,568 shares of company stock worth $8,067,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.60. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $150.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.