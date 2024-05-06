Piper Sandler Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTNT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.37.

FTNT stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock worth $8,021,556 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fortinet by 156.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,411,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,595,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,345,000 after purchasing an additional 153,119 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

