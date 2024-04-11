B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.69 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

