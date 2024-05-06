U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $102.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $102.75.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

