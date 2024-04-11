Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of AAME opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a P/E ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 0.32. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAME. Biglari Sardar lifted its stake in Atlantic American by 321.9% in the second quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic American by 62.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.