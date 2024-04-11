Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of AAME opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a P/E ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 0.32. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.
Atlantic American Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
