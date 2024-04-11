Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

