Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.33

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.33 and last traded at $65.36, with a volume of 340627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 53.88%. The company had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

