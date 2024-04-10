Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.00

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.36 ($0.13), with a volume of 148297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Corero Network Security from GBX 11.50 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CNS
Corero Network Security Trading Down 1.3 %
Corero Network Security Company Profile
Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corero Network Security
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.