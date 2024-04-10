Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.00

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.36 ($0.13), with a volume of 148297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.13).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Corero Network Security from GBX 11.50 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.58. The stock has a market cap of £52.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

