Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,506,843 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,881,889 shares.The stock last traded at $11.16 and had previously closed at $11.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Harmonic Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $201,738.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $201,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,917,122 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Further Reading

