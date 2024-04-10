Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 469,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,554 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy comprises approximately 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $24,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

LNT traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. 888,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.