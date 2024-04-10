Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 0.2%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $182.67 and last traded at $185.36. Approximately 11,192,780 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 42,955,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.89.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

