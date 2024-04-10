Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CP. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $89.20 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

