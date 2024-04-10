Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $39.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KRC

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 2.7 %

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE:KRC opened at $35.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.