Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.35.

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

PPL stock opened at C$48.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$48.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$46.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

