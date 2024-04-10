Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 14.13%.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.