Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654,376 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.28% of Chewy worth $436,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $13,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,079. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Chewy Trading Up 3.4 %

CHWY stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.39. 4,381,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,948,037. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

