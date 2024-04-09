Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 31,988 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,424,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,988 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $364,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MBLY. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Shares of MBLY stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. 424,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,754. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -781.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

