Tobam Sells 691 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Humana were worth $27,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $316.08. 175,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,285. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.23 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $465.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.