Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.71. 799,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,722. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.96.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

