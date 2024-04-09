PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,628 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.87. 18,650,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,526,152. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

