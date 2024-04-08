O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Lifted by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.6% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY traded down $10.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,107.24. The company had a trading volume of 246,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,189. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $859.79 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,084.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $998.68. The company has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,090.76.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

