BitShares Price Tops $0.0040 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 2% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market cap of $11.94 million and $143,529.96 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001313 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000912 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.