RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 23,687 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,687 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.52. 383,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,158. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

