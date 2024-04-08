Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 11,548.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 703,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,433,000 after acquiring an additional 697,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $57,580,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,566,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after acquiring an additional 464,016 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,323,000 after acquiring an additional 384,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $115.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $122.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.36.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.