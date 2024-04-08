Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Target Price at $69.63

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Prothena

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Prothena by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Prothena by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Stock Up 0.5 %

PRTA opened at $23.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.21. Prothena has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

