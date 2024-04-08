AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

AvidXchange stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 38,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $511,535.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 501,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,247. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 38,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $511,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 501,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,010,167 shares of company stock worth $39,077,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter worth $65,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 166.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

