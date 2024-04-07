Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Evergy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC raised its position in Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 57.2% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

