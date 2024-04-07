Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PK. UBS Group upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,921,000 after buying an additional 1,809,886 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 23,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 274,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 184,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

