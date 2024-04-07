Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SIX. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.32 on Friday.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,833 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 82,982 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

