ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

ARR opened at $19.45 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $948.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

