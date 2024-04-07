Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

DOC stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

