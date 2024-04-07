Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.51. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

