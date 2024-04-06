Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Motco boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

