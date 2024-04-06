Allworth Financial LP Takes $9.31 Million Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 197,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $46.02. 258,568 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

