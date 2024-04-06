Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.34% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,888,980,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.28. 49,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,233. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1057 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

