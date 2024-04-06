Stephen Trundle Sells 3,217 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $225,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Friday, February 23rd, Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALRM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.