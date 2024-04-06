Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Lowered to $310.00 at Barclays

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $356.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $468.74.

Shares of HUM opened at $313.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45. Humana has a one year low of $299.23 and a one year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $353.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Humana by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Humana by 27.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $4,865,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 64,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

