VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $116,660.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,088,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $187.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.97.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.
