CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.27.

A number of research firms have commented on COMM. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get CommScope alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMM

CommScope Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ COMM opened at $1.16 on Monday. CommScope has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CommScope

In other CommScope news, Director L William Krause acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CommScope by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CommScope by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CommScope by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.