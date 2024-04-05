Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 739,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,810. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

