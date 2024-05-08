American Vanguard (AVD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. 4,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,245. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 1.05. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

AVD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

