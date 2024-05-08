CVC Income & Growth GBP Declares Dividend of GBX 2.06 (LON:CVCG)

CVC Income & Growth GBP (LON:CVCG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CVC Income & Growth GBP Stock Performance
Shares of CVC Income & Growth GBP stock traded up GBX 0.96 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 112.46 ($1.41). 145,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,452. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.11 million and a P/E ratio of 2,248.38. CVC Income & Growth GBP has a 52 week low of GBX 93.80 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 116.50 ($1.46). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.20.
About CVC Income & Growth GBP
