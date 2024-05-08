Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
Rand Worldwide Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RWWI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rand Worldwide has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $24.50.
Rand Worldwide Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rand Worldwide
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.