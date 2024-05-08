Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Atea Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 5,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,562. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $327.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

