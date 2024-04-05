Compass Ion Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,958. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

