Aion (AION) Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $308.62 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.69 or 0.00105291 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00034215 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00015869 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002925 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.