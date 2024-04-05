Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $137,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,153,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.64. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

