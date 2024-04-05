Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Cohu alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on COHU

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Cohu Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,415.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,127,000 after buying an additional 834,385 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 647,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 404,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after acquiring an additional 295,456 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,537 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,442,000 after purchasing an additional 240,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $31.62 on Friday. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cohu

(Get Free Report

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.