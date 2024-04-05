Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $31.62 on Friday. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.52.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.
