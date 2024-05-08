Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Eagle Point Credit Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ECCC opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $22.83.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
