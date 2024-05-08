Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Aerogels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,083,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 128,974 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth $12,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.